Upstart Update: Funding, Team & Investments Greg Posted on Feb 28

It has been an exciting start to the year here at Upstart Labs. Here's the news:

Expanded Funding, Team & Investments

Earlier this month, we announced a partnership with Rogue Venture Partners and two initial co-investments – Measureful and Juked. We also welcomed Kevin Tate to the team as General Partner, and added Joe Stump as Venture Partner.

You can read more about our announcement at Gigaom, VentureBeat, TNW and GeekWire – as well as the Oregonian and Portland Business Journal. It was great to see such enthusiasm for our hands-on approach to working with early-stage companies and their investors. We've heard from all sides are that we are addressing a legitimate need in the startup funding landscape.

Funding & Launches for our Upstarts

We’ve also seen some excellent momentum already this year from our existing portfolio of Upstarts, which reached 10 total company investments this month:

Celly received $1.4M in funding for their mobile social networking platform, and launched a new iPhone app, which garnered some nice coverage in TechCrunch & VentureBeat.

Measureful launched the public beta of their analytics dashboard this week, helping digital marketers quickly analyze multi-channel activity data.

Chirpify was named one of the “7 Social Networks to Watch in 2013” by CNN Money, received great press around a campaign they powered for Keith Richards, and just this week, confirmed Facebook integration by kicking off a new campaign with Tim McGraw.

Menuish launched their iPhone App. They were picked as a Gizmodo Daily Deal and quickly became a Top 50 Food & Drink App in the App Store.

MoPix launched their online distribution platform for independent filmmakers.

Taplister was named by Mashable as one of the “6 Apps You Don’t Want to Miss”.

Portland’s on a Roll

It has been a blockbuster start to the year for the local tech community, and we’re proud to be a part of the rising tide. The current combination of resources and talent in Portland presents incredible growth opportunities – not just for the tech sector, but the entire region. It’s going to be a great year.